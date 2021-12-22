$230 Million in Benefits for New Yorkers Struggling to Put Food on the Table

New Yorkers struggling to put food on the table are getting a little extra help this month.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced an additional $230 million in food assistance is available in December.

All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive a supplemental allotment this month.

"As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, too many New Yorkers are struggling to put food on the table," Governor Hochul said. "Now more than ever, we must take steps to eradicate food insecurity. These additional funds for SNAP will provide relief to New Yorkers in need during the cold winter months when household budgets are already stretched thin."

How Much Extra SNAP

The extra SNAP benefit will be given to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable per month. Households already near or at the maximum benefit level will receive an extra payment of at least $95.

Benefits for everyone outside of New York City should have already been sent out. Everyone living in the five-county New York City regions should see their benefits before the end of the month.

What to Use Extra SNAP For

As with the prior months, the payments will be delivered directly to existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and can be accessed with existing EBT cards. The supplemental benefits are just like regular SNAP benefits and can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will automatically carry over to the following month.

You can check your eligibility for SNAP and apply online by visiting mybenefits.ny.gov.

