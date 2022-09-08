Can you imagine?? That job you had in high school or maybe the very first job you ever had, could soon be paying over $20 per hour! It is not that far fetched when you consider what is happening in one of the states that closely resembles New York State.

Now that fall and back-to-school routines are underway here in the Empire State, you may be encouraging your kids to get a job or start to think about getting a job. For many high school aged kids, the first job is at a local fast food place. Just take a poll of your friends and there is a good chance that they started out at McDonald's or Tim Horton's. Most of these places in New York State are paying $15-$16 per hour. But that soon may jump quite a bit.

It is happening in California!

I remember my first job and my first paychecks. I worked at a local, small paint store in a suburb of Buffalo, New York. While I can't recall exactly what I was making per hour, I do remember being able to cash my check in the cash register drawer at the end of the week.

Is $22 an hour too much? Is it too little? Really depends on the crowd you are in at the time of the discussion. Just this week there were Starbucks employees picketing outside of Western New York locations and voicing their concerns over unfair firings and other labor related issues. It is clear that the fast food industry is in a state of change and it will eventually trickle down to the price of your food.

