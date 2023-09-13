Which of These Toys Will Enter Rochester’s Toy Hall of Fame in 2023?

What classic toys will enter into Rochester's National Toy Hall of Fame this November? The 2023 finalists have been announced, and chances are you played with some of them.

The big question that will be answered this year: Will Ken finally join Barbie -- a 1998 inductee -- among the greatest toys of all time?

Mattel's Ken Doll Celebrates 40th Anniversary Getty Images loading...

Ken joins 11 other toys and playthings as considerations for toy immortality. Other finalists include baseball cards, Battleship, bingo, Bop It, Cabbage Patch Kids, Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks, Connect 4, Little Tykes Cozy Coupe, Nerf, slime, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

via GIPHY

While anyone can nominate a toy for inclusion, inductees are measured against four major criteria: icon status, longevity, discovery, and innovation.

The official inductees will be revealed on November 9th.

WHERE IS THE NATIONAL TOY HALL OF FAME?

The Strong Museum via Facebook The Strong Museum via Facebook loading...

The National Toy Hall of Fame is housed in the Strong Museum of Play, in Rochester, New York. It's a real "Who's Who" in toydom; inductees range from such timeless classics as a cardboard box and a stick to more modern playthings like the Super Soaker and Nintendo Game Boy.

If you're a parent, or even if you're not, the Strong Museum is a must visit. The first floor is geared towards younger children and has various interactive exhibits, and the second floor is a more historically-oriented look at toys.

There's also an entire section with pinball and arcade games, which is where you'll most likely find Dad.

2022's inductees were Lite Brite, Masters of the Universe figures, and a top. Check out the complete list of finalists from last year:

2022 National Toy Hall of Fame Finalists Which of these 12 toys will make it into the hallowed halls of the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York?!

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys