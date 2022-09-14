Vote on the 2022 Finalists for New York’s National Toy Hall of Fame

What classic toys will enter into Rochester's National Toy Hall of Fame this November? The 2022 finalists have been announced, and chances are you played with some of them.

12 toys have been announced in all, and the three that get the most public votes will comprise a single "Player's Choice" ballot. The Player's Choice ballot is considered among others submitted by a national committee that includes toy industry insiders, academics, pop culture historians, and others. The official inductees will be revealed on November 10th.

WHERE IS THE NATIONAL TOY HALL OF FAME?

The National Toy Hall of Fame is housed in the Strong Museum of Play, in Rochester, New York. It's a real "Who's Who" in toydom; inductees range from such timeless classics as a cardboard box and a stick to more modern playthings like the Super Soaker and Nintendo Game Boy. No matter what age you are, if you played with it as a kid, you'll probably find it at the Strong.

If you're a parent, or even if you're not, the Strong Museum is a must visit. The first floor is geared towards younger children and has various interactive exhibits, and the second floor is more historically-oriented, and will appeal more to those looking to scratch a nostalgic itch.

There's also an entire section with pinball and arcade games, which is where you'll most likely find Dad.

So what about those 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame finalists? Check out the gallery below, and then go vote!

