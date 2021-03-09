2021 Syracuse Football Season Ticket Renewals Now Available

Syracuse University is looking ahead to the 2021 Football season. They have reached out to current season ticket holders to announce that ticket renewal is live.

In advance of the 2021 football season, Syracuse is continuing to review and develop potential plans for attendance. Some of these plans currently include plans with no attendance restrictions. Many Syracuse fans received the news via email on how to renew their season tickets, along with the upcoming schedule:

The 2021 schedule includes an additional 7th home game for the first time since 2017 and features home ACC matchups with Boston College, Clemson, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest, and non-conference games versus Rutgers (Sept. 11), Liberty (Sept. 24), and Albany (Sept. 18)."

Part of the email also included the news that The Athletics Department will be implementing a full mobile ticketing system heading into the 2021 season. You can read more online.

Are you a season ticket holder? All you need to do is visit your mycuse account to renew.

Your current 2021 renewal invoice includes your season ticket locations from the 2019 season, plus any premium seat donations, Club 44 memberships, and seat backs you may have. The prices will be the same as the 2019 season as a thank you for sticking with us in these tough times"

