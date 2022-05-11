A Festival Of Chicken Wings To Create Delicious Weekend In Syracuse
If you are looking to find out who has the best wings, this is for you.
Even If You Already Have A Favorite
This still is for you, maybe you'll find a new flavor you never thought of trying. A restaurant you've been wanting to try might have wings that will blow your mind, so you might as well attend.
Where And When
It certainly has been a while since Syracuse has seen a good old chicken wing battle at its inner harbor. The past few years have seen a tradition fall to the wayside due to the pandemic. Not for 2022 though. Next weekend a festival taking place over two days will see eleven area restaurants compete for the best wing.
- Friday, May 20th: 4 pm to 11 pm
- Saturday, May 21st: 12 Noon to 11 pm
To be honest, even if wings aren't exactly you're thing, you'll find some fun stuff to do at the Syracuse Inner Harbor. There are going to be loads of food trucks along with quite a few bands playing live music too.
What Restaurants Are Competing?
Here are the 11 competitors according to the Battle of The Wings 2022 Facebook page.
- The Angry Pig BBQ
- Home Team Pub
- Shifty's Bar & Grill
- Saltine Warrior Sports Pub
- Jake's Grub & Grog
- Peppino's Syracuse
- The Wildcat Sports Pub
- Wings Over Syracuse
- Pizza Man Pub
- Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina
- Meier's Creek Brewing Company
If you want to see which of these restaurants is crowned, the judging will take place at 4 pm on Saturday according to Syracuse.com
You also can find out more info on the festival in general here.
