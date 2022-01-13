Maybe you don't like your chicken wings spicy. Maybe you don't them covered in barbeque sauce. Do you like your wings covered in ingredients that vampires hate? Here's 17 spots in the Utica and Rome area of New York where you can order the best garlic parm chicken wings.

New York State is the "OG" when it comes to chicken wings. The concept of cooking wings in peppery hot sauce was born in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo.

Co-owner Teressa Bellissimo cooked leftover wings in hot sauce as a late-night snack for her son and his friends. The guys liked them so much that the Bellissimos put them on the menu the next day. Served with celery slices and bleu cheese sauce, “Buffalo Wings” were an instant hit."

Here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we have amazing places to order chicken wings at. With all sorts of local flavors, along with the extra special "Everything Sauce," we are for sure spoiled when it comes to chicken wings.

One incredible flavor you're able to find all over is garlic parm, aka garlic parmesan, wings. Some places pack a ton of flavor in these little wings. Who has some of the best around?

We took to social media and asked local food experts in the 315 Menus Group, along with other local food review Facebook groups. These restaurants were mentioned the most. If you have any we should consider expanding this list with, feel free to text us on our station app.

17 Spots To Order Garlic Parm Chicken Wings In The Utica and Rome Area We took to social media and asked local food experts in the 315 Menus Group, along with other local food review Facebook groups. These restaurants were mentioned the most. If you have any we should consider expanding this list with, feel free to text us on our station app.

