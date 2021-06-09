After initially scraping plans for a second consecutive year to host an outdoor ceremony to honoring new members like Derek Jeter, the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown will give fans the opportunity to take-in the event in-person.

Get our free mobile app

The Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Jane Forbes Clark, announced the change on Wednesday. There ceremony and induction speeches are typically held in July, however, the 2020 induction was called off because of the pandemic. This past February, the Hall announced it would host an in-door only ceremony, with no fans being permitted.

Now, officials have regrouped and scheduled the induction ceremony for Jeter, Larry Walker, Marvin Miller and Ted Simmons, to be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, scheduled for 1:30PM.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and our Staff, we are thrilled to be able to welcome our Hall of Famers – the living legends – and fans back to Cooperstown to celebrate the Induction of the Class of 2020,” Clark said in a release announcing the fall ceremony. “Returning the Induction Ceremony to an outdoor event will provide the baseball community with the opportunity to visit Cooperstown and celebrate the Induction of four of the game’s Greats.”

Jeter, Miller, Simmons and Walker were all inducted as part of the 2020 Class. This past winter, no candidate received the required 75% support to gain induction for the 2021 Class.

While open to the public, this fall's induction won't be typical, with thousands upon thousands flocking to lawn at Clark Sports Center to hear the baseball's all-time greats deliver their induction speeches. Such ceremonies have drawn 50,000-plus fans in recent years, HOF officials say. Instead a limited capacity will be allowed. The exact number isn't yet clear.

Lawn seating will be FREE as in years past, however, you will need a ticket to attend. The ticket is still FREE but you'll need one to be there. Officials say to get a ticket, fans must log onto baseballhall.org/hof2021starrting at 11:00AM on Monday, July 12. HOF officials say seating areas will be split into area for those who are vaccinated and those who are not.

Meanwhile, the Hall of Fame's Annual Awards Presentation is set still scheduled for July 24 and will be held indoors. At that ceremony, awards including the Ford C. Frick Award, the Career Excellence Award for a baseball writer, and the Buck O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award will be handed out.

Below are the recipients of those awards, for both 2020 and 2021:

2021 Ford C. Frick Award winner for broadcasting excellence, Al Michaels

2020 Frick Award winner, Ken Harrelson

2021 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award winner, Dick Kaegel

2020 BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner, Nick Cafardo

2020 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award winner, David Montgomery.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.