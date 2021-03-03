Derek Jeter's waterfront castle in Orange County, New York is back on the market for $2 million less and you need to see inside magical mansion.

The former New York Yankee first put the mansion up for sale in 2018 for $14,750,000. It was pulled off the market "for the winter months and then COVID-19 hit," Wright Bros Real Estate agent Diane Mitchell told Insider.

The 'Gem on the Lake' is back up for sale and can be yours for a mere $12,750,000.

The Tiedemann Castle sits on Greenwood Lake in Orange County, New York. It was built in the early 1900s and sold to John Tiedemann in 1952 for $15,000 according to Genealogy.com. He and his wife adopted Jeter's grandfather William "Sonny" Connors in the 1950s, who sold the home to Jeter in 2003 for $425,000.

The 12,500 square foot gated castle that sits on a little over 4 acres, with 700 feet of shoreline, features 6 bedrooms, 12 baths, turrets, an elevator and a widow’s walk. There's also a guest house, pool house, boat house, gardens, a lagoon and infinity edge swimming pool with massive rock waterfall. And wait until you see the kitchen. It's hard to say what's more impressive, the kitchen or the views.

Jeter is said to have been renovating and adding to the castle for the past 15 years and now you can own it for a little less than $13,000,000 through Wright Brother's Real Estate. Anyone want to lend me about $13 million?

