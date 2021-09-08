Derek Jeter And The Class Of 2020 Enter The Baseball Hall Of Fame

Some of the biggest names in baseball gathered on Wednesday for the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cooperstown.

About 20,000 people attended the ceremony.

Since no one was chosen for the Hall of Fame this year, the Class of 2020 was enshrined today,

Inductees included New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter former Utica Blue Sox player Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller.

Here's a closer look at the four inductees:

Derek Jeter spent his entire 20-year career with the New York Yankees and was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Jeter is a five-time World Series Champion, a 14-time All-Star and member of the 3,000 hit club. He's been the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins since 2017.

Larry Walker began his professional career with the Utica Blue Sox of the NY-Penn League. During his 17-year MLB career, Walker starred for the Colorado Rockies, Montreal Expos and St. Louis Cardinals. He was named the National League MVP in 1997. Walker joins Ferguson Jenkins and the only Canadian born Hall of Famers.

Ted Simmons was a catcher for most of his 21-year Major League career with the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves. Simmons hit .300 seven times. At the time of his retirement, Simmons led all catchers in career hits and doubles and ranked second in RBIs behind Yogi Berra.

Marvin Miller was a baseball executive who served as director of the Major League Baseball Player Association from 1966 to 1982. Under Miller’s direction, the players’ union was transformed into one of the strongest unions in the United States.

Here's a look at the day in Cooperstown;

