19 Must Do Things During a Central New York Summer

Want to get out and and make the most out of summer this year? We've got 19 things you should check out during the warmer months.

1.Go for a Hot Air Balloon Ride: Enjoy the beauty of central New York from a hot air balloon. Check out Airborne Adventures Ballooning in Munnsville for an experience you'll never forget.

Hagen Hopkins, Getty Images

2. Take a Waterfall Road Trip: New York state has some of the most picturesque waterfalls in America. There are so many cascading wonders to choose from.

3. Zipline at Hunter Mountain: Fly through the mountains on the longest and highest zipline in North America. If you're looking for something "high-thrill," this is for you.

4. Enjoy a Show at the Brewery: Whether it's Saranac Thursday or one of the shows in the "Saranac Concert Series," you have to make it to at least one this Summer at FX Matt Brewery.

5. Go Camping: Spend a night under the stars. There's tons of choices in New York including a spot you can camp in the Adirondacks and swim in the tropics. You can even check out some of the campgrounds that have FREE campsites.

6. Take a Clear Kayak Through the Green Lakes: Experience Green Lakes in a way you've never seen before. From a clear kayak. The completely clear tandem kayaks allow you to see everything magical Green Lakes has to offer.

7. Extreme Tubing in Lake Placid: Who says tubing down a mountain is just a Winter Sport? Fly down Whiteface Mountain at speeds close to 50 MPH with Extreme Tubing in the Summer.

8. See a Show at the New York State Fair: The Mavericks, Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen and Midland...That's just a few of the FREE shows during the NYS fair as part of their Chevy Court Concert Series this Summer.

9. Get Wet at Water Safari: Slide down Killermanjaro. Take a photo next to Paul Bunyan. Play in the arcade. Get those delicious garlic fries. Then dry off and head over to Calypso's Cove.

Photo Credit - Enchanted Forrest Water Safari

10. Bounce in World's Biggest Bounce House: The biggest bounce house in the world is returning to New York this Summer. 10,000 square feet of inflatable fun stops in Albany AND Buffalo this year.

11. Take a Wild Walk in Tupper Lake: It's a trail on the treetops and it's something you'll never forget. There's a hollow out tree you can walk inside, a giant "spider" web that you can actually walk and crawl across, a 'nest' where you can walk even higher and get an even better view of the area.

12. Hunt for Herkimer Diamonds: If you haven't done this in a long time (or ever), it's definitely something you should put on your list. Collecting gems that can only be found in our area, spending some time with the family, and getting a little dirty.... Sounds like a great afternoon.

Google Street View

13. Pedal Rail Bikes: Experience the Catskill Mountains along the Ulster and Delaware railroad this Summer on rail bikes. Take a tandem ride or choose the quad bike for a family affair.

14. Explore Cooperstown: From walking down by the water to heading to the Baseball Hall of Fame, there's something for everyone in Cooperstown. The Farmer's Museum, all the shops and places to grab a drink or have a meal, it's worth one of your Saturdays this summer.

Getty Images

15. Cruise the Thousand Islands: Enjoy the beauty of the Thousand Islands on the St Lawrence River. Stop at Boldt Castle or Singer Castle on Dark Island.Get details on everything there is to see and do at Visit1000Islands.com .

TSM

16. Visit Dino-Roar Valley: Go back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the earth at Dino-Roar Valley. The new experience is part of the Magic Forest amusement park in Lake George.

17. Take a Hike: There's nothing like connecting with nature and there's plenty of places throughout New York state to take a hike. There's even a few places you can trek through the mountains with Llamas.

18. Tube Down the Lazy River: Tube through the 'The Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks' s in the Ausable Chasm near Lake Champlain.

19. See Randy Houser at FrogFest: Randy Houser headlines FrogFest, June 1st at the Utica Rome Speedway. Tickets are just $20 and can be purchased online , at Price Chopper or at the Speedway.