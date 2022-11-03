In the state where Saturday Night Live calls home, maybe you wondered who is New York State's most popular stand up comedian. Is it someone you would have remotely guessed?

The website "The Loupe" created a list of America’s most well-known comedians. They built this list using websites like Rolling Stone, YouTube, Reddit, and more.

In all, we searched 64 stand-up comedians and used Google Trends search data from the last 12 months to determine which ones are being searched most often and where those searches are taking place."

Stand-up comedy is amazing to watch live. It can be the perfect date night, perfect way to cheer you up, and honestly laughter is the perfect medicine for everything.

Who Did The Loupe Claim Was New York State's Most Popular Stand Up Comedian?

International Myeloma Foundation 11th Annual Comedy Celebration Brandon Williams/Getty Images for International Myeloma Foundation loading...

New York State's most popular stand up comedian is Robert Klein:

Robert Klein, made popular in the 1970s for his political satire, is most popular in the Northeastern states of Connecticut, New Jersey, and his native state of New York."

For those that don't know much about him, Klein has released four standup comedy specials including: "A Child of the 50s" in 1973, "Mind Over Matter" in 1974, "New Teeth" in 1975, and "Let's Not Make Love" in 1990.

He is known for his film roles in The Owl and the Pussycat (1970), Mixed Nuts (1994), One Fine Day (1996), Primary Colors (1998), Two Weeks Notice (2002), How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), and Reign Over Me (2007). He is also known for his recurring television roles in Law & Order: SVU (2009-2012), The Good Wife (2013-2014), Madam Secretary (2014) and Will & Grace (2018-2019)."

Eddie Murphy was the most popular comedian in all of the country coming in at Number 1 in 6 state, Kevin Hart was number 1 in 5 states, and Jim Carrey/Norm Macdonald were number one in four states. You can read the full breakdown online here.

New York State's Top 20 Attractions Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.

21 New York State Counties With The Most Horrendous Commute Times Have you ever stopped and added up how much time you spend behind the wheel? What are the worst commute times for counties across New York State?

How bad do we REALLY have it in New York State when it comes to our commute times? According to The U.S. Census Bureau , the national average for a one-way commute to or from work is 26.9 minutes and 9.3% of workers nationwide have a one-way commute of 60 minutes or more. Here in New York State, the mean travel time to work in minutes for workers age 16 years+ between 2016-2020 was around 33.5 minutes.

Which counties across the state are the worst?

