Who Is New York State’s Most Popular Stand Up Comedian?
In the state where Saturday Night Live calls home, maybe you wondered who is New York State's most popular stand up comedian. Is it someone you would have remotely guessed?
The website "The Loupe" created a list of America’s most well-known comedians. They built this list using websites like Rolling Stone, YouTube, Reddit, and more.
In all, we searched 64 stand-up comedians and used Google Trends search data from the last 12 months to determine which ones are being searched most often and where those searches are taking place."
Stand-up comedy is amazing to watch live. It can be the perfect date night, perfect way to cheer you up, and honestly laughter is the perfect medicine for everything.
Who Did The Loupe Claim Was New York State's Most Popular Stand Up Comedian?
New York State's most popular stand up comedian is Robert Klein:
Robert Klein, made popular in the 1970s for his political satire, is most popular in the Northeastern states of Connecticut, New Jersey, and his native state of New York."
For those that don't know much about him, Klein has released four standup comedy specials including: "A Child of the 50s" in 1973, "Mind Over Matter" in 1974, "New Teeth" in 1975, and "Let's Not Make Love" in 1990.
He is known for his film roles in The Owl and the Pussycat (1970), Mixed Nuts (1994), One Fine Day (1996), Primary Colors (1998), Two Weeks Notice (2002), How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), and Reign Over Me (2007). He is also known for his recurring television roles in Law & Order: SVU (2009-2012), The Good Wife (2013-2014), Madam Secretary (2014) and Will & Grace (2018-2019)."
Eddie Murphy was the most popular comedian in all of the country coming in at Number 1 in 6 state, Kevin Hart was number 1 in 5 states, and Jim Carrey/Norm Macdonald were number one in four states. You can read the full breakdown online here.