Chill With The Weasel For One Special Night, Pauly Shore Coming To New York State

The We-Easel is coming to New York State with his comedy tour! Pauly Shore announced new dates to his ongoing tour this week, and he's got one date in Buffalo.

Friday, July 22nd, he'll be performing at Helium and Elements Restaurant, located at 30 Mississippi Street in Buffalo part of his comedy tour. Tickets are on sale now. This show is 18+, and the opening artists are yet to be announced.

Comedian and actor Pauly Shore first rose to fame in the 1990s as the star of the MTV show, "Totally Pauly," and starred in the films, "Encino Man," "Son In Law," "In the Army Now," and "Bio Dome." Since then, Pauly has starred in and produced a series of projects for Showtime including "Adopted," "Vegas Is My Oyster," and "Pauly-Tics.""

Did you know that Shore is also comedy royalty? His mom, Mitzi Shore, was a co-founder of the legendary Comedy Store in Hollywood, California.

Shore's very active on social media, especially his TikTok account. He just became a symbol for the LGBT movement thanks to his TikTok. His "Pauly Shore Podcast Show" includes guests like Judd Apatow, Iliza Shlesinger, and he even had on the late Bob Saget. He also has a current podcast, "Pauly Shore's Random Rants," which was part of Bill Burr's All Things Comedy.

Currently, he's working on a movie about his life through the 70s, 80s, and 90s titled "How Did You Expect Me to Turn Out?" and has dates with his band The Crusty's in Vegas after his stop in New York.

See Pauly Shore Friday, July 22nd in Buffalo.

