Get Your Laughs On At The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival In Western New York

The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is back live and in-person for the first time in three years because of the pandemic in Jamestown New York. Are you ready to laugh?

The festival runs August 3rd through August 7th 2022 at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown. Some of the highlights of the festival include performances by Margaret Cho, Jeff Foxworthy and the legends of “Saturday Night Live.”

The festival also has cruises aboard the Chautauqua Belle, where visitors will sail along the Chadakoin River in Jamestown and Celoron, where Lucy was born and grew up. There are also events planned in the Tropicana Room, atop the Lucy-Desi Playhouse, as well as in the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts downtown. The festival runs through Saturday, which is Lucy's birthday.

You can get a full lineup for the festival online here.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: THE GOOD OLD DAYS

Let's be honest, Jeff is one of the world's most respected comedians. He's hosted or starred in five TV series and was also a part of one of the most successful comedy tours of all time, The Blue Collar Comedy Tour. This performance is coming up on Friday August 5th. You can read more here.

LEGENDS OF SNL: DAVID SPADE, ROB SCHNEIDER, AND KEVIN NEALON

The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival will mark the 45th anniversary of Saturday Night Live this year with three of SNL’s most popular performers: David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon. The “Legends of SNL” show will take place on Saturday, August 6th. You can find out about tickets here.

New York State's Top 20 Attractions Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.