The wait is finally over. After a security glitch, the winning Powerball numbers for the largest jackpot in history have been revealed

A technical error with security protocols delayed the historic drawing for Monday, November 7.

“Due to participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” The lottery released in a statement.

The Powerball drawing, which normally takes place at 10:59 PM Eastern, was performed at 8:57 AM at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee.

The winning numbers for the Monday, November 7 Powerball were:

10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10

The jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate of $1.9 billion to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing, making it the world’s largest lottery prize. The Official draw results are still pending, so we won't know who won yet unless it's you.

Powerball Winner

Did anyone win the biggest jackpot in history?

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $2.04 Billion - Nov 7, 2022

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

Odds of Winning

What are your odds of winning the jackpot worth nearly $2 billion? You probably have a better chance of becoming the U.S. President.

If you played only one set of numbers, your chances of winning would be about 1 in 292,201,338. The odds are better for hitting one of the lesser prizes. It's only 1 in 11,688,054 to become a millionaire.

You can't win if you don't play.

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

