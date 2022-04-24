Plans for New York's largest all-electric tower at a "historic location" were released. We've got a sneak peek.

This week, JPMorgan Chase unveiled the design for its new state-of-the-art global headquarters at 270 Park Avenue. The 1,388-foot/423-meter, 60-story skyscraper is being designed by Foster + Partners.

“270 Park Avenue is set to be a new landmark that responds to its historic location as well as the legacy of JPMorgan Chase in New York. The unique design rises to the challenge of respecting the rhythm and distinctive streetscape of Park Avenue, while accommodating the vital transport infrastructure of the city below. The result is an elegant solution where the architecture is the structure, and the structure is the architecture, embracing a new vision that will serve JPMorgan Chase now and well into the future," Founder and Executive Chairman of Foster + Partners, Norman Foster said.

Plans for New York's Largest All-electric Tower

Once completed it will be New York City’s largest all-electric tower with net-zero operational emissions and exceptional indoor air quality that exceeds the highest standards in sustainability, health and wellness, officials say.

Foster + Partners Foster + Partners loading...

JPMorgan Chase Unveils Plans for New Global Headquarters Building in New York City

“With our new headquarters, JPMorgan Chase is making a long-term investment in our business and New York City’s future while ensuring that we operate in a highly efficient and world-class environment for the 21st century. We are extremely excited about the building’s state-of-the-art technology, health and wellness amenities, and public spaces, among many other features. It is in the best location in one of the world’s greatest cities," Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase, stated.

The 1,388-foot/423-meter, 60-story skyscraper should open in 2025.

1st Look: 'New Landmark' Coming To 'Historic' New York Location

More information about the tower and sneak peek are below:

