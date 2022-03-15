15-Year-Old From Cicero Has Been Missing for More Than One Month

Authorities are asking for help from the public finding a teenager who has been missing from Onondaga County for more than a month.

The New York State Police says that 15-year-old Giovanni A. Spagnola was last seen on February 2, 2022. Spagnola is from Cicero, New York.

Giovanni is described as standing five feet five inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe that he is in the Auburn, New York area. No other information about his disappearance has been provided.

MISSING PERSON Poster Giovanni Spagnola Poster Courtesy: New York State Police MISSING PERSON Poster Giovanni Spagnola Poster Courtesy: New York State Police loading...

Anyone who knows where Giovanni Spagnola is, or who has information that might be helpful to police who are searching for him, is asked to call State Police Headquarters at: (315) 366.6000.

Help from members of the public is often crucial in missing persons cases.

Anonymous tips may also be made to Crime Stoppers. Any Crime Stoppers office around the country will take information and convey it to local police agencies.

Telephone tips, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

According to the FBI, in 2021 there were 337,195 National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries for missing children. Of those more than 27,000 were cases of endangered runaways according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.

Take A Look Inside Jonah Hill's $11 Million Dollar New York City Home Jonah Hill is moving out of New York. Take a look inside his $11 Million dollar home on the New York City market.



Hey, Baby Boomers! We Found Your Old Furniture at These New York Retro Stores Remember when couches were purple, dinette sets were bright red, and living room lampshades came in every color of the rainbow? If you do, your are a Baby Boomer and we have found your old furniture at these great Upstate New York retro stores!