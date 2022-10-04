Help Needed Finding Man with Medical Issues, Last Seen in Rome, NY on October 2, 2022
Authorities are asking for help finding a missing man.
Oneida County Rob Maciol says that 87-year-old Donald J. Majka has been missing for several days. Sheriff Maciol says, "We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Donald due to medical issues."
A family member last saw Mr. Majka while visiting him at a home on River Road in Rome at approximately 7:00pm on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
It was at that time that a family member who was visiting last saw him.
Majka may be driving a tan 2013 Lexus RX 350 SUV with New York license plate JJL2647.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at: (315) 736.0141.
At this point in time no crime has been alleged. However, if someone has information that might be helpful in the investigation of this case, tips may be called in to Crime Stoppers. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]