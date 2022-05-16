New Hartford Police Need Help Finding 14-Year-Old Brooke

Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a teenager who appears to have run away from home.

The New Hartford Police Department says that 14-year-old Brooke Jobson may be in the city of Utica.

Police do not have any other information about her whereabouts.

Brooke Jobson Photos Courtesy: New Hartford Police (May 2022) Brooke Jobson Photos Courtesy: New Hartford Police (May 2022) loading...

Brooke, who police say "has a history of running away," is described as being five feet two inches tall and weighing approximately 115 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing black leggings and a long sleeve, black T-shirt.

Brooke had previously been reported missing in March and was located a few days later.

According to the latest statistics from the United States Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs, "conservative estimates indicate that at least 40,000 youth (age 10-17) run away annually in New York State." Estimates on how many are recovered, and how many return home, vary.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the New Hartford Police Department at: (315) 733.6666.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build The local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and provides bed to children in need, held a Mega Build at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Over 400 volunteers helped build 276 bed over three days!.

11 Big Celebs You Can See in CNY This Spring/Summer Whether they are coming to perform and be honored for their work, here are 11 big name celebrities you can find in CNY this spring or summer.

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.