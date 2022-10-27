Search Continues for Kayaker Missing From Canadarago Lake
New York State Police continue their search for a Massachusetts man who was last seen on a boat launch in the Mohawk Valley.
Frederick Mayock was seen last Saturday afternoon assembling a kayak just off Canadarago Lake in Otsego County. Later, police say the kayak and some of Mayock's personal items were later found, but say the 47-year-old from Springfield, MA hasn't been seen since.
The Upstate NY lake is located about 15 miles South of Herkimer.
Troopers are now asking those who live or have businesses near the boat launch of Route 28 near Canadarago Lake to review any security camera footage they have as investigators try to determine what happened to him. They've released a photo of kayak Mayock was assembling in the hope that it may help the public more easily identify him on any video footage.
Police alerted nearby residents on Thursday that they may see NYSP helicopter, drones and divers on or near Canadarago Lake as they continue their search.
Anyone who may have seen Mayor should call New York State Police in Sidney at (607) 561-7400.
