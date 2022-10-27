New York State Police continue their search for a Massachusetts man who was last seen on a boat launch in the Mohawk Valley.

Frederick Mayock was seen last Saturday afternoon assembling a kayak just off Canadarago Lake in Otsego County. Later, police say the kayak and some of Mayock's personal items were later found, but say the 47-year-old from Springfield, MA hasn't been seen since.

The Upstate NY lake is located about 15 miles South of Herkimer.

Frederick Mayock of Springfield, MA was last seen assembling a kayak on a boat launch off Route 28 at Canadarago Lake - via New York State Police Frederick Mayock of Springfield, MA was last seen assembling a kayak on a boat launch off Route 28 at Canadarago Lake - via New York State Police loading...

Troopers are now asking those who live or have businesses near the boat launch of Route 28 near Canadarago Lake to review any security camera footage they have as investigators try to determine what happened to him. They've released a photo of kayak Mayock was assembling in the hope that it may help the public more easily identify him on any video footage.

Kayak used by Frederick Mayock prior to his disappearance - via New York State Police Kayak used by Frederick Mayock prior to his disappearance - via New York State Police loading...

Police alerted nearby residents on Thursday that they may see NYSP helicopter, drones and divers on or near Canadarago Lake as they continue their search.

Anyone who may have seen Mayor should call New York State Police in Sidney at (607) 561-7400.

181 Lakeview Drive, Richfield Springs 181 Lakeview Drive in Richfield Springs includes four bedrooms and four baths on 12 acres of land overseeing Canadarago Lake. It can be your for $595,000.



The Old Grist Mill in St. Johnsville, NY The Grist Mill was built in St. Johnsville, NY and is for sale for $775,000

Passage of Peace Teepees Honor Native Americans The Passage of Peace is 7 illuminated teepees on Oneida Indian Nation Land to recognize the Western Tribal Nations and the challenge Native Americans face, during the coronavirus pandemic. They are on display near Exit 33 off I-90 through the New Year.

181 Lakeview Drive, Richfield Springs 181 Lakeview Drive in Richfield Springs includes four bedrooms and four baths on 12 acres of land overseeing Canadarago Lake. It can be your for $595,000.



The Old Grist Mill in St. Johnsville, NY The Grist Mill was built in St. Johnsville, NY and is for sale for $775,000

Passage of Peace Teepees Honor Native Americans The Passage of Peace is 7 illuminated teepees on Oneida Indian Nation Land to recognize the Western Tribal Nations and the challenge Native Americans face, during the coronavirus pandemic. They are on display near Exit 33 off I-90 through the New Year.

Anyone who may have seen Mayor should call New York State Police in Sidney at (607) 561-7400.