Two Hudson Valley hometowns are considered the safest place to live in all of the United States.

Safewise is out with their latest "safest" towns in America list. Two towns from the Hudson Valley tied for first in Safewise's "10 safest small towns in America for 2021."

Lewisboro and Sleepy Hollow tied with three other towns to be named the safest small town in America. 9 towns in the Hudson Valley made the list of the 100 "Safest" towns in America. See the full list below.

Lewisboro is named after John Lewis, one of New York's first settlers. It's known for its elaborate gardens and seven lakes. Roger Stone, Stanely Tucci and Jeffery Tambor have called Lewisboro home.

Sleepy Hollow is famous for the 1820 short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." Author Washington Irving is buried in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

Some believe Sleepy Hollow is among the most haunted places in the world.

Luzerne, Pennsylvania; Thetford, Michigan; and Weiser, Idaho all tied for first. Zero crimes were reported in all five towns, according to Safewise.

To come up with their list Safewise examined the 2019 FBI crime report and population for each town.

To rank each city or town, 50% of the score was determined by the number of violent crimes per 1,000, and 50% of the score was determined by the number of property crimes per 1,000, Safewise states.

Below are the 15 New York towns that are among the 100 "safest" places to live in the United States.

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

1. Lewisboro Town, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.0

Property Crime Rate: 0.0

1. Sleepy Hollow Village, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.0

Property Crime Rate: 0.0

8. Elmira Town, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.0

Property Crime Rate: 0.4

9. Kirkland Town, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.0

Property Crime Rate: 0.5

11. Highlands Town, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.0

Property Crime Rate: 0.8

13. Northport Village, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.0

Property Crime Rate: 1.0

16. Cornwall Town, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.2

Property Crime Rate: 0.7

23. Mount Hope Town, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.2

Property Crime Rate: 0.9

24. Malverne Village, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.2

Property Crime Rate: 1.2

40. Stillwater Town, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.1

Property Crime Rate: 2.2

51. Plattekill Town, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.2

Property Crime Rate: 2.2

60. Shawangunk Town, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.1

Property Crime Rate: 3.0

68. Briarcliff Manor Village, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.1

Property Crime Rate: 3.6

81. Goshen Town, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.2

Property Crime Rate: 3.1

81. Waterford Town, New York

Violent Crime Rate: 0.2

Property Crime Rate: 3.1

