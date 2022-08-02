15 New Food & Drink Vendors Among 100+ Coming to NYS Fair

15 new food vendors will bring plenty of different options to try at the New York State Fair this year. From Maine lobster to Texas barbecue, there's sure to be something for every taste bud.

“This large crop of new food and drink providers will offer fairgoers a wonderful chance to try new things and find new favorites," State Fair interim Director Sean Hennessey said. "At the same time, faithful fairgoers will be delighted to return to food places that they only get a chance to try once a year, too. I’ve already started to plan my Fair meals.”

New Fair Vendors

Caramel Apple Sundae

Balkan Street Food

Bold Coast Lobster Co.

Brazilian Bowls

Cinder BBQ

30 Second Salsa

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ

My Fav Candy Store

The State Fair Deli

Munjed’s Middle Eastern

Syracha’Cuse Hot Sauce Tasting Bar

The Shaved Ice Factory

Theo Petros Food Truck

Tropical Delights

True Honey Teas

There will be more than 100 vendors with fried food, sweet treats, and boozy drinks this year. Tully's is bringing back their famous chicken fingers and Thousand Island Winery returns too.

NYS FAIR NYS FAIR loading...

NYS Fair Food & Drink Vendors

Alivero’s, Camillus, NY

Ashley Lynn Winery, Mexico, NY

Babcia’s Pierogi, Lancaster, NY

Barb’s Sugar Waffles / Awesome Onion, North Tonawanda, NY

Basilio’s, Canastota, NY

Bavarian Roasted Nuts, Milford, PA

Beak & Skiff, Lafayette, NY

Big Kahuna’s, Rhinebeck, NY

Bosco’s at the Fair, Solvay, NY

Bubble Tea, Knightdale, NC

Butcher Boys, New Port Richey, FL

Byrne Dairy, Weedsport, NY

Candy Country Warehouse, Johnston, RI

Carr’s Cove, Syracuse, NY

Chester’s Gators & Taters, Raleigh, NC

Coco Bongos of New York, Perry, NY

Colossal Onion / The Tot Spot / Lemonade, Tampa, FL

Country Corner, Liverpool, NY

Coyote Moon Vineyards, Clayton, NY

Daniella’s Steakhouse, Syracuse, NY

Dang’s Café, Syracuse, NY

Dean’s Soft Serve Ice Cream, Taberg, NY

Decapio Family Concessions, Marcellus, NY

Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream, Elma, NY

Doug’s Fish Fry, Cortland, NY

Elm Street Tacos, Lafargeville, NY

Express Café, Marston Mills, MA

Fresh Mex Mexican Grill / Deli, Syracuse, NY

Fried Specialties, Springhill, FL

Garlic Festival Foods, Redding, CA

Henry’s Hen House, Syracuse, NY

Horan’s at the Great New York State Fair, Liverpool, NY

House of Beers, Liverpool, NY

ICEE / Candy Castle, Beech Creek, PA

It’s a Utica Thing, New Hartford, NY

Jack’s Fries / Tootsie’s Fried Dough, Ware, MA

Jim’s Fries, Colden, NY

Jimmy B’s / Charlie’s / Tommy C’s, Syracuse, NY

JJ’s, Syracuse, NY

Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food, Camillus, NY

King David’s, Jamesville, NY

Kitchen Maid Candy, Churchville, NY

Las Delicias, Syracuse, NY

Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn, Liverpool, NY

Merritt Winery / Wine Slush, Forestville, NY

Montezuma Winery, Seneca Falls, NY

Moose Joose Slush, Mooresville, NC

Nancy’s Fried Dough, Rochester, NY

NY State Brew Pub & Distillery and Others, Jamesville, NY

Omanni’s Lemonade Heaven, Spartanburg, SC

Otter Creek Winery, Philadelphia, NY

Papa’s Pizza / Pig & Pota, Jamesville, NY

Paradise Companies of NY, Syracuse, NY

Pat’s Fresh Popped Kettle Corn, Hamburg, NY

Peachey’s Baking Company, Sarasota, FL

Perry’s Ice Cream, Marcellus, NY

Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips / Elephant Ears, North Liberty, IN

Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream, Unadilla, NY

Poparazzi Kettle Corn, Lindenhurst, NY

Poutine Gourmet, Plantsville, CT

P-Z-O’s, East Syracuse, NY

Russell’s Concessions, Daingerfield, TX

Santillo’s, Naples, NY

Sarita’s Food, Rome, NY

Scotty’s Hot Dogs, Rome, NY

Shamrock at the Fair, Fabius, NY

Skippy’s Ice Cream, Liverpool, NY

Stephen’s Greek Cuisine, Liverpool, NY

Sterling Creek General Store, Pulaski, NY

Stix & Things / Sweets & Things, Liverpool, NY

Sundaze The Hard Soft Serve, New Hartford, CT

Sweet & Sour USA, Palatine, IL

Sweeties Bloomers / Fiesta Italiana, Depew, NY

Syracuse Suds Factory, Syracuse, NY

The Bacon Bomb – Hammi’s BBQ, Central Square, NY

The Bake Lab, Syracuse, NY

The Baked Potato Express, Liverpool, NY

The State Fair Deli, Syracuse, NY

Thousand Islands Winery, Alexandria Bay, NY

Three Brothers Winery Wine Slushies, Geneva, NY

Tikki Turtle, Syracuse, NY

Toss ‘n’ Fire Wood-Fired Pizza, North Syracuse, NY

Tully’s Good Times, East Syracuse, NY

Twin Trees Pizza, Brewerton, NY

West End, Fayetteville, NY

Wild Bill’s Curly Fries, Dunnellon, FL

Wilson Enterprises, Brant, NY

YE-Ero, Woodside, NY

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 24 through Monday, September 5. Get everything you need for this year's fair, including tickets, at NYSFair.ny.gov.

New York State Fair Butter Sculptures Through the Years Take a look at the Butter Sculptures over the years at the New York State Fair.