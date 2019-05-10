10-Year-Old Girl Struck By Gunfire While Sleeping In Utica

Utica Police are investigating a shooting incident in which a young girl was injured while asleep in her bed.

Police say, the incident occurred just after midnight on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue regarding a 'shots fired' incident and possible injury.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to a residence where a 10-year-old girl was struck in the arm by gunfire.

Officers learned the gunshots originated outside in the street and a stray bullet went through a second floor apartment and struck the girl while she was asleep. The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Utica Police Major Crimes Unit and Criminal Investigations Division.