Chobani Pays Off Nearly in $50K Lunch Debt For Students

A school district was planning on serving cold sandwiches to kids who hadn't paid their lunch bill...until Chobani stepped in.

A school district in Warwick, RI had planned to serve cold sandwiches to kids who had outstanding balances on their school lunch accounts - a practice critics have called "lunch shaming."

Hamdi Ulukaya and Chobani - based in New Berlin, NY - stepped in to change that.

In a news release, Hamdi Ulukaya, the founder and CEO of Chobani, said that the company “is trying to bring attention to the national crisis of food insecurity among students...”

“Chobani is also pledging to donate cups and bottles of our Chobani Greek Yogurt to the community in Warwick,” he said, according to the Providence Journal .

Chobani donated nearly $50,000 to pay off the students' debts.

Prior to the donation, the superintendent of the district had backed off his plan after a nationwide outpouring of negativity toward the policy.