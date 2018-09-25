Verizon Wireless Customers Reporting Outages In Upstate NY

Do you have Verizon? Are you having trouble making calls or using the internet? You are not alone.

A Verizon outage map shows Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and New York City among the largest cities affected. It looks like Syracuse is more of an issue than Rome and Utica.

Syracuse.com reports it's unclear what is causing the outage.

"Verizon is currently experiencing a wireless network issue," the company said in an official statement on Twitter. "Our technicians are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it quickly.""

No word on when the problem will be resolved.