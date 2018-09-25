Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzy Has a Sex ‘Problem,’ Is ‘Like a Rabbit’

Sharon Osbourne spoke on her sex life with Ozzy on a recent episode of The Talk and her responses proved to be incredibly entertaining. “This is a bone of contention in our house,” the 65-year-old talk show host admitted. "He’s got a problem. He is like a rabbit.”

She continued, “I am like birthdays, Christmas. At this point in my life, it’s special occasions! It’s Thanksgiving, why not?”

Sara Gilbert, a co-host on The Talk , brought up a prior comment that Sharon made on her and Ozzy's sex life. “We brought up the topic, and Sharon, you said, ‘I’d rather have the flu!’”

Sharon and Ozzy married in 1982 and stayed together until 2016 when they briefly split following Ozzy's affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh. The couple soon reconciled and got back together, eventually renewing their vows in May 2017.

You can watch the segment where Sharon discusses Ozzy's "problem" below.

In other Ozzy news, the rocker recently revealed that he did not enjoy himself during Black Sabbath's reunion. "I didn't have a great time. I spent nine or 10 years in Sabbath, but I'd been away from them for over 30 years. With them, I'm just a singer. With me, I get to do what I want to do. I was getting bad vibes from them for being Ozzy. I don't know — what the fuck else can I be?"

