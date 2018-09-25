If I get through 2018 without buying a skateboard, it might just be a miracle. Crystal Moselle’s Skate Kitchen and now Jonah Hill ’s directorial debut, Mid90s , are making a pretty solid case for hopping on a piece of wood and cruising down the city streets on a lazy afternoon.

The latest trailer for Hill’s new movie doesn’t feature much new footage, but is jam-packed with pull quotes praising the actor-turned-director’s coming-of-age movie. A bunch of critics went wild for it when Mids90s debuted at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month (sadly I missed it at the fest). In the film, Sunny Suljac (whom you may be scarred by after The Killing of a Sacred Deer ) plays Stevie, a 13-year-old skateboarder with an abusive older brother ( Lucas Hedges ). Here’s the synopsis:

Written and directed by Jonah Hill, MID90S follows Stevie, a thirteen-year-old in 90s-era LA who spends his summer navigating between his troubled home life and a group of new friends that he meets at a Motor Avenue skate shop.

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor composed the score, and The Bling Ring ‘s cinematographer Christopher Blauvelt shot the film on grainy 16mm in a 4:3 aspect ratio. It certainly looks pretty awesome based on the trailer, and dang it makes me want to hop on a skateboard. Mid90s hits theaters on October 19.