Metallica are taking their "WorldWired" tour well into 2019 as they've just announced a series of European stops for the summer with support coming from Ghost and Norway's Bokassa.

"We promised we would be back... it’s the return of the European summer vacation," exclaimed Metallica in an announcement on their website. "Following the attendance breaking indoor arena run that ended in May of this year, we are psyched to announce that we will be returning to Europe in May of next year to do an outdoor run of our own shows, primarily in stadiums, but also the occasional park and even a castle thrown in for good measure!"

Fan Club members will have access to a pre-sale which begins tomorrow (September 25) at 10AM CET for Legacy Members and 11:00AM CET for Fifth Members. Public ticket sales will start at 10AM local time on Friday (September 28).

Fans who attend any of the European shows will have the ability to obtain a free download of the concert by entering the ticket barcode at this location to receive an MP3 file. "Each show is mixed and mastered by the team behind Hardwired...To Self-Destruct to bring you the best possible audio quality," says the band.

The next wave of North American "WorldWired" tour stops picks up in mid-October as the band performs scattered dates across the continent over the next handful of months, concluding the run on March 13. They'll have over a month off before they head to Europe and those newly announced dates can be seen below. To view the remaining North American stops, head here .

For further information on the European tour, check Metallica's website .

Metallica 2019 European Tour Dates

May 01 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio do Restelo

May 03 - Madrid, Spain @ Valdebebas

May 05 - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

May 08 - Milan, Italy @ SNAI San Siro Hippodrome

May 10 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

May 12 - Paris, France @ Stade de France

June 08 - Dublin, Ireland @ Slane Castle

June 11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena

June 13 - Köln, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadion

June 16 - Brussels, Belgium @ Koning Boudewijnstadion

June 18 - Manchester, England @ Etihad Stadium

June 20 - London, England @ Twickenham Stadium

July 06 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 09 - Göteborg, Sweden @ Ullevi

July 11 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Telia Parken

July 13 - Trondheim, Norway @ Granåsen

July 16 - Hämeenlinna, Finland @ Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto

July 18 - Tartu, Estonia @ Raadi Airfield

July 21 - Moscow, Russia @ Luzhniki Stadium

Aug. 14 - Bucharest, Romania @ Arena Națională

Aug. 16 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Aug. 18 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany

Aug. 21 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 23 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

Aug. 25 - Mannheim, Germany @ Palastzelt Maimarktgelände

