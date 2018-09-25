To celebrate the Oct. 30 release of their long-in-production memoir, Beastie Boys Book , Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond will embark on a six-night four-city tour dubbed "Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct."

Each night of " Beastie Boys Book : Live & Direct" will feature readings and conversations between Mike D, Adrock and a special guest moderator and Q&A sessions, all with a live score provided by longtime DJ for the band, Mix Master Mike. There will also be a brand new Beastie Boys exhibit, curated by Beastie Boys and Beyond the Streets in partnership with Adidas Skateboarding. Sonos will provide the sound experience at each exhibit, playing a mixtape curated by Adrock and Mike D.

Tickets for the events, with five in the States and one in England, are on sale to the public beginning this Friday (Sept. 28) at 10:00 am local time save for the Town Hall show in New York Oct. 29, which goes on sale at noon. Every ticket for " Beastie Boys Book : Live & Direct" comes with a physical copy of Beastie Boys Book to be redeemed upon entrance to the event. The full itinerary, along with links to purchase tickets for each show, can be found below.

Beastie Boys Book was written by Adrock and Mike D, with contributions from Amy Poehler, Colson Whitehead, Spike Jonze, Wes Anderson, Luc Sante and many others. The book is a panoramic experience that tells the story of Beastie Boys for the first time in the band members' own words, from their transition from teenage punks to budding rappers, their early collaboration with Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin through the debut album, Licensed to Ill , the first hip-hop record ever to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Album Charts. It also covers the trio's continuing evolution as musicians and social activists over the course of the classic albums Check Your Head , Ill Communication and Hello Nasty and the Tibetan Freedom Concert benefits conceived by the late Adam “MCA” Yauch .

Alongside Horovitz and Diamond’s personal recollections are an overwhelming assortment of rare photos and original illustrations, a cookbook by chef Roy Choi, a graphic novel, a map of Beastie Boys’ New York, mixtape playlists and many more surprises. Pre-orders of the book are available at beastieboysbook.com and via the Random House website .

'Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct' Tour

Oct. 29 - New York, NY @ Town Hall - Tickets

Oct. 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre - Tickets

Nov. 03 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Montalban Theatre - Tickets

Nov. 04 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Montalban Theatre - Tickets

Nov. 05 - San Francisco, Calif. @ City Arts & Lectures at Nourse Theater - Tickets

Nov. 30 - London, England @ EartH - Tickets