You’re More Likely To Hit A Deer In These NY Towns And Cities
Did you know that you have a 1 in 161 chance to hit a deer while driving in New York State?
According to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau and NewYorkUpstate.com New Yorkers are most likely to have an accident with a deer in 49 towns/cities across the state. Where do Utica and Rome fall on that list?
You might be surprised.
First off, coming in at #1 for the most vehicle-deer accidents in 2017 is Rochester.
Pretty surprising to see a larger city on that list isn't it? Wait til you see the rest of the top ten.
Rochester had 487 claims in 2017.
Utica ranks in at #37 with 61, while Rome is tied at #16 with Orchard Park with 93 deer accident claims in 2017.
Here is the rest of the top ten:
#10 Buffalo - 106 claims
#9 Monroe - 111 claims
#8 Canandaigua - 119 claims
#7 Warwick - 124 claims
#6 Newburgh - 129 claims
#5 Watertown - 133 claims
#4 Syracuse - 137 claims
#3 Ithaca - 169
#2 Middletown - 190
You can read the full list of #'s 1-49 at NYUpstate.com.
Drive carefully!