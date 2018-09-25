Slash’s Puppet Heroines Go for Joyride in ‘Driving Rain’ Video

Sometimes pulling together a video shoot is not easy, but luckily for Slash , Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, they found some stand-ins to help promote their new single "Driving Rain." The clip may not feature much rain, but there is a whole lot of driving as the video centers on the story of a female ragdoll puppet and her attempt to escape a soured relationship. In fact, it's not just the central character that's a puppet, but there are puppet doubles for all of Slash's band as well.

"The idea behind doing an animated video for ‘Driving Rain’ is mostly due to the dark subject matter of the song influencing directors to come up with very dramatic, dark and sullen regular live action treatments that weren’t any fun at all (no offense to those guys). So, I wanted to create something that could be tongue-in-cheek and yet still be dark with live-action animation. We're all big fans of Stoopid Buddy and they came up with a great concept and treatment. We love the video and it came out fn’ brilliant. FYI, no puppets were harmed during the making of this video."

“Our whole team at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios was beyond excited to work with Slash, Myles, and those hard-rocking Conspirators,” explains John Harvatine IV, Creative Director and Co-Founder. “We had a blast creating a dramatic heart-pounding music video with rag-doll-like rod puppets and adrenaline-filled RC Jeeps. From this moment forward, ‘Driving Rain’ is now the Citizen Kane of music videos!”

"Driving Rain" is featured on Slash's latest solo effort with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators titled Living the Dream . The album just arrived last week. You can also catch the band on tour at these stops .

Where Does Slash Rank Among the Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Guitarists of All Time?