Underground Glassblowing Coming To Howe Caverns

Ok so maybe it will be above ground, but How Caverns is planning to launch a glassblowing studio.

Howe Caverns announced on their Facebook page that they will be adding a glassblowing studio to their tours that will feature live demonstrations and hands-on workshops.

Now you won't have to make the trek to Corning to play with molten glass!

Luke Austin, TSM

Howe Caverns plans to open the studio in mid-December, with full tours and workshops ready in early 2019.

Get more information from Howe Caverns' Facebook page .

BONUS VIDEO