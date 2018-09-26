New Hartford Police Looking For Missing Teens

New Hartford Police are asking for the public's help in locating two missing juveniles from the House of the Good Shepherd.

Police say 15-year old Malachi Cogan and 14-year old Elena Moose left together and were last seen at about 8:30 on Tuesday night.

Cogahn is about 5’10, 225 lbs and was last seen wearing green joggers and a maroon hooded sweatshirt. Moose is about 5’3 tall, 111 lbs and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call New Hartford Police at at 315-724-7111.