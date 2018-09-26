What’s Leaving Netflix: October 2018
It’s September 26 as I write these words, which leaves you less than a week to watch some of these movies and shows leaving Netflix in October, mostly on October 1. Some notable titles vanishing include Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights, Steven Spielberg’s super-underrated The Adventures of Tintin, Michael Bay’s Bad Boys, both The Human Centipede 1 and 2, and the first and only season of the immortal TV classic Freaks and Geeks. Oh, Freaks and Geeks; you were too beautiful for this world. (And for Netflix, apparently.)
Here’s the full list of October’s expiring titles on Netflix:
Leaving 10/1/18
21
Adventureland
Akira
Bad Boys
Boogie Nights
Cinderella Man
Curse of Chucky
Eyes Wide Shut
Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
Full Metal Jacket
Guess Who
Inside Man
Let Me In
Life Is Beautiful
Menace II Society
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Sin City
Stealth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Clan
The Family Man
The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
The Lost Boys
The Rugrats Movie
Trading Places
White Collar: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 10/2/18
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
Leaving 10/6/18
The BFG
Leaving 10/8/18
90210: Seasons 1-5
Kubo and the Two Strings
Leaving 10/10/18
Leap Year
Leaving 10/13/18
The Nut Job
Leaving 10/14/18
About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
The Babadook
Leaving 10/17/18
Donnie Darko
Leaving 10/22/18
The Secret Life of Pets
Leaving 10/24/18
V/H/S/2
Leaving 10/25/18
Big Eyes
Queen of Katwe
Leaving 10/26/18
Southside With You
Leaving 10/28/18
Bridget Jones's Baby
Gallery - The Best Netflix Original Films and TV Shows: