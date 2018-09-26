‘Creed II’ Trailer: Drago Vs. Creed, Round 2

“Round after round you learn more about yourself.”

That’s a line from the new trailer of Creed II , and a classic example of Sylvester Stallone dialogue (he co-wrote the script for the film with Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker) that uses boxing as a metaphor for life. So what do we learn about Adonis Creed ( Michael B. Jordan ) in this round? Well, he’s got a son now, with Tessa Thompson’s Bianca. And he can’t let go of his father’s death in the ring at the hands of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren, who makes his return to the Rocky verse in this movie). Now Donnie is fighting Drago’s son Viktor (Florian Munteanu) — but is it really about family pride or something more?

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

Ryan Coogler didn’t return to direct this sequel to the amazing Creed , but it still looks promising. (And Michael B. Jordan still looks ripped — I think the boxing commission in the Rocky Cinematic Universe needs to take a hard look at their PED testing.) The son of Creed versus the son of Drago is so hokey — and so classic Rocky. I love it. Creed II opens in theaters on November 21.