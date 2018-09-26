Stewart’s Shops Hooking You Up With Coffee This Weekend

Saturday marks an amazing holiday for your calendars: National Coffee Day. Stewart's Shops all over CNY are celebrating.

Stewart's announced on their Facebook page that to celebrate National Coffee Day, they will be giving away free cups of coffee. From noon to close on Saturday, Stewart's will give away hot coffee, iced coffee and cold brew coffee in all sizes and flavors for free. That's right, FREE.

They ask that you RSVP to their Facebook event to get the word out to everyone that they're celebrating coffee and want you to be a part of it.