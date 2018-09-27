Eagles Announce Their 11th Compilation Set, ‘Legacy’

The Eagles announced the 11th compilation set in their history, a box set that collects most of their recorded output.

Legacy will be released on Nov. 2 and will feature all seven of their studio albums together for the first time, plus their three live albums along with two concert films and a Singles and B-Sides collection that includes 10 tracks.

You can see the track listing for Legacy below, as well as a rundown of the band's 10 previous compilations.

“The Eagles created an indelible musical legacy over an extraordinary career that spans more than 40 years and includes six No. 1 albums, more than a dozen top 40 hits and six Grammy Awards,” the press release announcing the new box set notes. “This fall, Legacy will bring together all the music that made the Eagles one of the best-selling bands in music history.”

Two versions are now available for pre-order : The CD-based edition contains 12 discs, including their studio and live catalog plus the Hell Freezes Over concert DVD and Farewell Tour: Live From Melbourne show on Blu-ray. The vinyl edition features 15 LPs and all of the music but none of the video.

Both sets are accompanied by a 54-page hardback book.

Eagles, 'Legacy' (CD/DVD/Blu-ray Edition) Track Listing

Eagles (1972)

Desperado (1973)

On The Border (1974)

One of These Nights (1975)

Hotel California (1976)

The Long Run (1979)

Eagles Live (1980)

Hell Freezes Over (1994)

Millennium Concert (2000)

Long Road Out of Eden (2007)

Single and B-Sides (2018)

1. “Take It Easy” (Single Version)

2. “Get You In The Mood” (Non-LP B Side)

3. “Outlaw Man” (Single Version)

4. “Best Of My Love” (Single Version)

5. “One Of These Nights” (Single Edit)

6. “Lyin’ Eyes” (Single Edit)

7. “Take It To The Limit” (Single Edit)

8. “Please Come Home For Christmas”

9. “Funky New Year”

10. “Hole In The World”

DVD: Hell Freezes Over (1994)

Blu-ray: Farewell Tour: Live From Melbourne (2005)





Eagles Compilations Compiled