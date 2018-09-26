Darien Lake Announces Fright Fest Attractions Lineup

Darien Lake is bringing back Fright Fest for 2018 and now we know what kind of haunted attractions the park is planning.

Fright Fest at Darien Lake kicks off this Friday, September 28 at 6 p.m. and you'll have to be brave to venture into the newly 'haunted' park.

Along with zombies and ghouls wandering around looking to scare you at any moment and a new laser light show, Spooktacular, performed on Friday and Saturday nights at 10:30 p.m., you'll have three different haunted attractions to visit.

Here's the lineup from Darien Lake's Facebook page :

Camp Scumshine

Visit the winding paths of death and despair that once was Camp Sunshine. The Boogeyman is real and tonight he could be playing a little trick on YOU!

Jungle Apocalypse

Immerse yourself into this forsaken island filled with ancient ruins, secrets and a tribe of worshipers looking for their next human sacrifice.

Hotel Terror: 7 Deadly Sins

Tour the horrific hotel where sinful guests are condemned to a life of suffering. But, beware; they do not take kindly to visitors.

Some of the attractions may require an additional fee for entry, but Darien Lake hasn't released a price list yet.

Fright Fest will be held every weekend from September 28 to October 28.

Hours of operation:

FRIDAYS 6-11PM

SATURDAYS 11AM - 11PM

SUNDAYS 11AM - 9PM

If you have a 2018 Darien Lake season pass, you'll be able to get in for free!

For more information and tickets, visit DarienLake.com .

Earlier this year it was announced that Darien Lake would be sold back to Six Flags .

