Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Entire U.K. and European Tour

Ozzy Osbourne is pushing back his entire U.K. and European tour as he battles a severe upper-respiratory infection.

The decision, based on a doctor's recommendation, comes one day after the former Black Sabbath singer postponed the first four dates on this leg.

Osbourne has been battling a series of ailments for months. He's described the No More Tours 2 dates as his last globe-spanning trek.

"I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour," Osbourne said in a news release. "It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit. First, the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis."

Osbourne's doctors ordered him off the road, citing worries that the infection "could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions," according to the news release.

Judas Priest were set to open for Osbourne. Dates will reportedly be rescheduled for later in the year.

"I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down," Osbourne said. "However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It's being rescheduled right now to start in September."

The No More Tours 2 dates are now set to resume on March 9 in Australia. A two-month North American leg begins in May, following shows in New Zealand and Japan.