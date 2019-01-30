Suspect Killed Following Shootout With New York State Trooper

A Broome County man is dead following a shootout with a New York State Trooper.

According to authorities, State Police received a report from a mother that her son had taken her vehicle without permission. Police say the mother requested that Troopers find her son and arrest him.

Shortly after the call came in a 28-year-veteran of the New York State Police, Trooper Timothy Conklin, located the suspect vehicle traveling west on State Route 17 in the Town of Kirkwood.

Photo Credit: New York State Police

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Nicholas Philhower. As Trooper Conklin approached Philhower, he took evasive action and traveled through the median into the eastbound lane and eventually came to a stop. Philhower was armed with a military-style semi-automatic rifle and opened fire at Trooper Conklin through the rear window of the vehicle.

Trooper Conklin returned fire through his cruiser's windshield as Philhower exited the vehicle and continued advancing toward Conklin. Conklin reloaded and exited his patrol car as he continued exchanging fire with his attacker. Philhower was struck several times by gunfire and died at the scene.

Trooper Conklin suffered an injury as a result of shrapnel and transferred to Wilson Hospital in Johnson City where he was treated and released. The investigation is on-going with troopers and investigators interviewing multiple witnesses and executing search warrants on the suspect’s vehicle and residence.