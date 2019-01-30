Whitestown Pee-Wee To Attend International Tournaments

The Whitestown Youth Hockey Association is proud to announce that the Pee-Wee 12U Travel team will be attending the Coupe de Monde and International Pee-Wee BSR tournaments in Quebec, Canada.

For Assistant Coach Jim Holmes, this is a very powerful trip. He has coached teams in two previous tournaments that included his sons. This year, he returns to Quebec with his older son, Joey, as a member of the same coaching staff.

“For me, it’s an opportunity to go back for a 3rd time to a tournament that I consider the single best hockey experience I have had,” Holmes said. “In my eyes, it rates higher than watching my older son win a New York State high school championship or my younger son win a New York State Midget championship. For these players, it’s an opportunity to compete and interact with kids from all over the world and for their parents to see them wear a USA hockey jersey, representing their country.”

This will be the 44th edition of this tournament and will feature 1,767 players and 498 coaches from countries all over the world. Best of luck to Whitestown!