Explore New York Breweries with a ‘Hops Passport’

If you like beer, exploring New York, and visiting different breweries, this is exactly what you need - A 'Hops Passport.'

There's a TON of breweries throughout New York, there's no doubt about that. I mean, just look at the Central New York area... Think about the breweries you can name off the top of your head: From Good Nature to Woodland Farm Brewery, there's Crazy Williez Brewery and Copper City Brewing Company, and of course the big one, Saranac. And our whole state is like that. It would take forever to try and visit all the breweries in New York, and it would get a little costly, pretty fast.

Well, if that's something you would like to do, or you want to start exploring more breweries, then we think you should look into getting a "Hops Passport."

A "Hops Passport" is a handy little booklet that features 33 New York breweries (and even a few "bonus breweries" from other states). Each brewery will give you 50% off your first two beers. That way you can try all these different breweries and save some money at the same time.

Passports are $25 and feature breweries like Critz Farms in Cazenovia, Mad Jack Brewing Company in Schenectady, Lake Drum Brewing, Crazy Williez in Ilion, Woodland Farm Brewery in Marcy, Foothill Hops Farm Brewery in Munnsville, and a bunch more!

Sound pretty great right?? So you're probably wondering where you can pick up one of these passports. Well, we know they are available at Crazy Williez Brewery - That's how we first heard about them. Crazy Williez is located at 546 Silver Street in Ilion.

You can also purchase you Hop Passport online by visiting: HopPassport.com