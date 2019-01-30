Brian Johnson Allegedly Confirms He’s Back in AC/DC

Last year a series of photos showed principle members of AC/DC at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver. This fueled speculation that the rock legends were working on a new record with singer Brian Johnson back at the helm. Oddly enough, grindcore vets Terrorizer have reported that Johnson himself told them he was officially back in AC/DC.

Terrorizer posted a tour recap on Facebook , thanking their fans and crew. Toward the end of the message, they revealed, "We ran into Brian Johnson from AC/DC at the airport today after the flight home and we asked him about the rumors of him being on the new AC/DC album and he said, 'Yes' and that he is 'sick of denying it.' So that was a cool surprise ending to the tour."

Johnson's status in the band hung in the balance after he was forced off the Rock or Bust tour, risking permanent hearing loss if he remained onstage. Axl Rose famously finished out the tour, which was also the last for bassist Cliff Williams , who retired after.

Despite being seen at the studio with Angus Young , his nephew Stevie Young and Phil Rudd , the members remained silent as to what was going on.

Rudd, who was replaced on the tour by drummer Chris Slade , was battling a host of legal problems, including one charge for attempting to procure a murder and threatening to kill, among others. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters essentially confirmed that Rudd was back in the band in an interview when asked what band he'd like to play drums in.

It is also rumored that AC/DC's new album will feature guitar parts from the late Malcolm Young .