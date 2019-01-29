How to Root For Super Bowl 53 in Central New York

As the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams prepare to duke it out in Super Bowl 53, many folks in Central New York are trying to decide who to cheer for on Super Sunday.

For some, rooting AGAINST Tom Brady and the Patriots may be enough to swing the pendulum toward the Rams. After all, for many New Yorkers, "Boston" translates as "enemy." For the rest of you, we're here to offer some odd pointers and tips on a few of the participants. Maybe we can help you decide whether you're pulling for the Rams or Pats.

Even though the Buffalo Bills aren't playing this year, some former Bills WILL be on the field in Atlanta. Los Angeles wide receiver Robert Woods played four seasons in Buffalo before joining the Rams.

And the Rams' father-son assistant coaching duo Aaron and Zak Kromer both coached previously in Buffalo.

Also, Rams' special teams coach John Fassel came from the New York Giants' coaching staff, and, in a cool side note, has completed three Ironman triathlons.

As for New England, running backs coach Ivan Fears spent 10 years as an assistant coach for the Syracuse Orange.

If you like fun names, the Pats have running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead. Meanwhile, the Rams counter with historical figures on their sideline in linebackers Samson (Ebukam) and Dante (Fowler).

For you fans of Royalty, there's a Duke (Dawson) on the Rams and a (Blake) Countess on the Pats.