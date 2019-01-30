Bob Dylan Song Used in ‘Big Lebowski’-Themed Super Bowl Ad

Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker have brought back their career-defining roles in a new commercial for Stella Artois. One of the songs featured in the spot is Bob Dylan 's "The Man In Me," which was originally found on 1970's New Morning .

The ad is called "Change Up the Usual" and will most likely run during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday. It begins with Parker, reprising her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, who walks into a restaurant and forgoes her trademark Cosmopolitan for a Stella Artois. The decision shocks the staff and other regular patrons, causing calamity as the show's theme song plays.

After she receives her drink, Bridges, as the Eagles -hating Dude from The Big Lebowski, shuffles into the place and the music switches to Dylan's song, which was famously used in the movie. He ambles up to the bar and, instead of ordering his trademark White Russian, asks for a "Stella Artose" from Gary (also the name of the bartender in the film), and receives a similar reaction as Parker did. Bridges sits at the table next to Parker, who compliments him on his beverage, to which he responds, "The Dude abides."

You can watch the commercial below.

A 14-second clip featuring footage of Bridges walking into the bar to Dylan's song was earlier released as a teaser to the longer commercial.

Coincidentally, this is the second beer commercial featuring a Dylan song that will air during this year's Super Bowl. Budweiser has purchased the rights to incorporate his civil-rights anthem "Blowin' in the Wind" for use in a spot that notes the company's breweries are powered exclusively by the wind.