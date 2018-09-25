Jackets Beat Sabres In Kraft Hockeyville Game At Clinton Arena

It was a Standing Room Only crowd at the Clinton Arena on Tuesday night for the 2018 Kraft Hockeyville game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets scored two power play goals in the third period to break a 2-all tie and went on to beat the Sabres, 4-2

Sabres' fans got to see Number-One NHL draft pick Rasmus Dahlin, who tallied an assist in the game.

Sam Reinhart and Casey Nelson scored fo Buffalo, which fell to 2-3 on the pre-season.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was at the game. Bettman spent the first period sitting with the fans in the seats behind the Columbus goal.

Fans were treated to a fireworks show on the Clinton Village Green after the game.