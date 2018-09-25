Dunkin' is going with just Dunkin. Now you'll only find their donuts on the menu.

The 68-year-old Dunkin' Donut chain is renaming itself "Dunkin'," and it will be official by January 2019. We can expect to see a new logo while still using the classic orange and pink color scheme and everything that goes with it.

Fortune reports " the name change suggests the company wants its customers to treat it like another coffee shop, which is why it kept the Dunkin’ and dropped the Donuts. But Boston Magazine writer Spencer Buell asked an important question last year: “Does anyone even dunk their donuts anymore? And: What the hell?”

The Dunkin menu was cut earlier this year and included smoothies, the Big N’ Toasted, and ham and cheddar, onion bagels among others.

Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin' says the name change is one of several things it's doing to stay relevant to younger customers. It's also simplifying its menu and adding dedicated mobile ordering lanes.

