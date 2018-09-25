With the Foo Fighters ' massive popularity and stadium-friendly songs, you'd think it would be a natural fit for them to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. They haven't. But as Dave Grohl revealed in a new interview, it's not because nobody on either side is against the idea.

Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins recently appeared on Los Angeles' KROQ , where the subject was brought up. “I’ve had multiple conversations over the years with them where they say, ‘We want to have a rock 'n' roll band. Do you think you could do it? Do you think you could do a stadium?'" Grohl recalled. "I was like, ‘Yeah man, we do it all the time.' We’re like, ‘Oh my God, I think we’re gonna do the Super Bowl!’ And then it’ll be, like, Madonna or Katy Perry or somebody like that.”

After having come so close on several occasions, Grohl may have sunk any future chances when he accidentally revealed some sour grapes to the wrong person one night. “I actually got really hammered at this party in France once and got to meet the dude that does the Super Bowl thing, and I was like, ‘I don’t even want to do the Super Bowl!’” he said. “I used to want to do it. Now I don’t want to do it anymore!’”

Although nothing has been made official yet, rumors have Maroon 5 playing the next game, which will take place on Feb. 3, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Reports surfaced last week that an offer to them "has been extended and they've pretty much accepted."

Hawkins expressed a little bit of concern about what it could symbolize. “Not to be negative on Maroon 5," he said. "But it always seems to be the final chapter in your career.”

Grohl seemed to agree with his drummer's assessment. “Yeah, I don’t know if it’s jumping the shark -- I don’t know,” Grohl said. “We’re just trying to come up with excuses why we haven’t done it.”