How You Can Help A Rome Woman Make A Veteran’s Birthday Special

Birthdays are special days when we get to celebrate another year, and open cards and gifts from friends and family - but one Rome veteran has never had many cards to open, and his friend wants to change that this year.

Credit: Julie Johnson via FB

Julie Johnson has cut hair for a long time, and for the past 15 years, Francis has been her customer. They've become friends over the years, and Francis, a former Marine, has earned a special place in Julie's heart - so much so, she sends him a birthday card every year - and Julie says he's so grateful, she fears it's the only one he gets. Francis is married with no children.

This year, Francis turns 70, and Julie wants to make it an extra special birthday for Francis - who she says is always helping others, and is so kind-hearted. Here's how you can help: send Francis a birthday card. Julie says her goal is to "flood his mailbox with cards."

You can send the cards to the salon where Julie works:

Hair With Flair

218 N George Street

Rome NY 13440

If you have any questions, you can reach Julie there, or message her on Facebook .

Francis' birthday is Saturday, September 8 - so make sure you get your card in the mail quickly and help put a smile on the face of Francis - and Julie's too!