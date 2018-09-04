The New York State Police are investigating several incidents that occurred Sunday at the Great NY State Fair.

According to State Police, troopers responded to restaurant row just after 9:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. A 17-year-old male victim from Syracuse was transported to SUNY Upstate with a chest wound. He's listed in stable condition.

Troopers also investigated several fights that broke out over the course of Sunday. Just before 10 p.m. two females were involved in a physical altercation when they fell through a glass area at a food stand. A 20-year-old was treated and released for lacerations at Upstate Medical Center.

Prior to and after an 8 p.m. concert at Chevy Court troopers were involved in multiple disturbance calls and had to remove 30 teens from the roof a restroom building near the rear of the concert venue.

Three people from Oneida, Rome and Cortland were all arrested and are facing various charges. According to New York State Police they are:

Joseph P. Fish , age 24, from Oneida, NY for Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor) and Disorderly Conduct (violation) and was issued an appearance ticket.

Wayne G. Kimball , age 25, from Rome, NY for Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Yakua I. Banks , age 29, from Cortland, NY for Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor) and Obstructing Governmental Administration (misdemeanor). She was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.

The stabbing is still under investigation.